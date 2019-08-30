Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Contrasting side by side

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 14.5 and 14.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $82.67, while its potential upside is 75.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.2% and 99.2% respectively. About 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.