Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparing side by side

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 153.79 N/A -4.65 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.2% and 24.7% respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.