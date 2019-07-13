Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparing side by side

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.80 N/A -1.48 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 3.06 beta which makes it 206.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68% and 25% respectively. Insiders held 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 41.65% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.28% weaker performance.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.