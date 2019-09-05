Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.