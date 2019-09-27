Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparing side by side

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 4 -0.02 46.36M -1.72 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 1,184,889,843.07% -50.5% -44.8% Chimerix Inc. 1,675,742,363.65% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. From a competition point of view, Chimerix Inc. has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Chimerix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.