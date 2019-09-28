Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 4 -0.02 46.36M -1.72 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 14.08M -4.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 1,184,889,843.07% -50.5% -44.8% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 621,359,223.30% -40.8% -30.9%

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.57 which is 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Roughly 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 0.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

On 6 of the 10 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.