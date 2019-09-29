Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 4 -0.02 46.36M -1.72 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 0.00 10.18M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 1,187,743,390.04% -50.5% -44.8% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 348,881,044.59% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Calithera Biosciences Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.2% and 57.7%. About 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.