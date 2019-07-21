Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Contrasting side by side

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.47 N/A -1.48 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 224.76 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Risk & Volatility

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68% and 46.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.