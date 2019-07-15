Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) Analysts See $-0.55 EPS; Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares (GLMD) Sellers Increased By 89.46% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 511.11% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.61 EPS previously, Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see -9.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 307,748 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018

Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GLMD) had an increase of 89.46% in short interest. GLMD's SI was 177,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 89.46% from 93,900 shares previously. With 70,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GLMD)'s short sellers to cover GLMD's short positions. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 22,096 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has risen 18.09% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500.

More notable recent Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:GLMD) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance" on May 23, 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 14.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company has market cap of $139.56 million. The firm is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $173.84 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize Symbioscience's portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.