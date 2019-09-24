Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Holding Held by Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc; As Unilever Plc (UL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Allen Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $709,186

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.50% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 276,481 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has risen 3.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 23/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 11,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 57,134 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, down from 68,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 514,904 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT; 19/04/2018 – Europe’s household goods led the losses, with Unilever among the sector’s worst performers; 13/04/2018 – Shareholder advisors ISS urge vote against Unilever remuneration policy; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS “HAS ENGAGED WIDELY WITH ALL INVESTORS” AND EVEN THOUGH 1 OR 2 NEGATIVELY IMPACTED, MOST SUPPORT DECISION; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – UNILEVER WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED IN LONDON, AMSTERDAM AND NEW YORK; 25/05/2018 – Bill George: As consumer giants struggle, Unilever rises above the pack; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – INTENDS TO SIMPLIFY FROM TWO LEGAL ENTITIES, N.V. AND PLC, INTO A SINGLE LEGAL ENTITY INCORPORATED IN NETHERLANDS

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 11,971 shares to 300,411 shares, valued at $68.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 36,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,105 shares, and cut its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.31 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.64, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 63.55 million shares or 192.86% more from 21.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 472,722 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 28,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. reported 21,893 shares stake. Bridgeway Cap has 152,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 15,177 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 136,096 shares. State Street reported 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Panagora Asset reported 15,354 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 21,151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 14,100 shares. Wellington Gp Llp reported 0% stake. Magnetar Financial Ltd owns 59,452 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd has 72,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 96,877 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 28,610 shares.

