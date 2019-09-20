Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Holder Bvf Has Raised Its Position; Doheny Asset Management Lowered Holding in Halozyme Therapeutic (HALO) as Share Value Rose

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 123.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 3.73M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.50% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.33 million, up from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 364,175 shares traded or 0.82% up from the average. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has risen 3.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calithera Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALA); 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 23/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (HALO) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 22,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 123,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 146,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Halozyme Therapeutic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 725,484 shares traded. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 1.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HALO News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 10/05/2018 – Halozyme Therapeutics 1Q Rev $30.9M; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 09/04/2018 – Abzena: Halozyme Therapeutics Ends License Agreement; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S DRUG DIVISION CHIEF SAYS RITUXAN DECLINE IN EUROPE WAS BROADLY EXPECTED, SEES EUROPEAN EROSION TO CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR COUPLED WITH ARRIVAL OF FIRST HERCEPTIN COPY; 22/03/2018 – ROCHE’S RITUXAN SUBCUTANEOUS APPROVED IN CANADA FOR B-CLL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold HALO shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 105.70 million shares or 8.25% less from 115.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 34,280 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) for 406,387 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). D E Shaw has 0.01% invested in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Kepos Limited Partnership holds 0.13% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) or 75,329 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.07% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 660,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 1.40M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Fin Advsr invested 0% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 338,060 shares stake. Parametric Assoc Limited stated it has 0% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Llp has invested 0.03% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Wells Fargo Mn holds 989,538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation reported 458,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, up 31.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% negative EPS growth.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $119.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,865 shares to 6,465 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 149,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprague Resources Lp Lp (NYSE:SRLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.31 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.64, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 63.55 million shares or 192.86% more from 21.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,409 are held by Morgan Stanley. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 21,893 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 0% or 21,151 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 214,496 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Prudential Incorporated reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 42,400 shares. State Street invested in 669,851 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 94,890 shares. Susquehanna Interest Llp has 28,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp reported 59,452 shares. Ameritas Prns accumulated 0% or 2,688 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 99,393 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% stake.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 2.23M shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $55.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 59,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.