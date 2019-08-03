California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Valuation Rose While Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $357,210; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Raised Stake by $8.43 Million

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 6,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 80,083 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 86,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 265,986 shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 183,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.50 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68M shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares to 166,712 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 937,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,437 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Renewable Energy Stock Adds Some Power to Its Dividend Growth Engine – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “Northeast Ohio needs to up its game: site selectors – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,558 shares to 5,658 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 17,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).