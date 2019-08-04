California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stock Rose While Invesco LTD Increased Position by $9.82 Million; Capital Investment Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Target (TGT) by $609,040 as Market Valuation Rose

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 181,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.65 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 265,986 shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT)

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 81,787 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 74,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ms Muni Incm Opptys Tr (OIA) by 47,525 shares to 12,101 shares, valued at $94,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Gp Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 9,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,335 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 8,237 shares to 52,446 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 11,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,771 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).