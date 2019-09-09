California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stock Price Rose While Ghp Investment Advisors Cut Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 264,764 shares traded or 2.34% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm; 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “California Water Service Group Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.72M for 17.53 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

