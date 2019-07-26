California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stock Price Declined While Ghp Investment Advisors Lowered Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Hanson Mcclain Has Cut Holding by $10.09 Million

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 76,586 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE:ALL-CASH PROPOSAL VALUED ABOUT $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 86,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.34 million, down from 250,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $141.46. About 9.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018

