California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Shares Rose While Ghp Investment Advisors Cut by $4.06 Million Its Stake; Security Capital Research & Management Raised Equinix (EQIX) Position by $8.14 Million

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 60,939 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 17,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 301,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.68M, up from 283,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $553.4. About 92,944 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 93,450 shares to 959,985 shares, valued at $50.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31M shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

