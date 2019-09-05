California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Shareholder Ghp Investment Advisors Cut Holding by $4.06 Million; Starboard Value LP Lifted Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Stake by $16.25 Million

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 5,334 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8,697 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 70,712 shares to 248,801 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.55 million for 18.18 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.