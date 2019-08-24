California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Share Value Rose While Ghp Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $4.06 Million; Yelp (YELP) Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 246,879 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The institutional investor held 8,440 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 21,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 1.80M shares traded or 33.65% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 21/05/2018 – Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of Yelp, said the online review site “would have no shot” if it were being built today; 08/05/2018 – Google Takes On Yelp by Adding Personalized Features to Maps; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW LAST REPORTED ABOUT 4.4% STAKE IN 13F; 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “California Water Service Group Awards College Scholarships for Sixth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NEWS RELEASE: Cal Water Sells $400 Million of First Mortgage Bonds – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “California Water Service Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On TherapeuticsMD, Rite Aid And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,340 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. 147,652 are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 35,054 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 65,685 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability reported 12,214 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Pnc Gru holds 9,321 shares. Blackhill holds 7,600 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 44,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 15,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 1.61M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech holds 13,485 shares. Wealth Architects Lc has 6,567 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin stated it has 78,553 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 11,659 shares.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC) by 16,562 shares to 235,514 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM).

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yelp: The Pain Won’t Last Forever – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Friday Feature: Best waterfront restaurants in South Florida (Photos) – South Florida Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Yelp Shares Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat; CFO To Step Down – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Why Yelp is betting on brands like McDonald’s and Starbucks to help save its ads business – CNBC” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Yelp, Nektar – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory reported 0.12% stake. Eaton Vance accumulated 149,508 shares. Tci Wealth holds 20 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 13,003 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 9,921 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 373,940 shares. Aurora Counsel holds 61,339 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. 61,346 were accumulated by Aqr Lc. Mirae Asset Invests has 0.02% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Federated Pa has invested 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 190,401 were reported by Pdt Prtn Ltd Co. Dupont Cap Management holds 64,226 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 337,865 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 93,222 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 228,903 shares.