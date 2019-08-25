California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Market Value Rose While Ghp Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Groesbeck Investment Management Boosted Position in Price T Rowe Group Com (TROW) as Shares Rose

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 246,879 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (TROW) by 30.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 10,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 44,822 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 34,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.61. About 1.20M shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 22/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Tops Industry Benchmarks on Customer Experience; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 11/04/2018 – T Rowe Price March Month-End Assets $1.01 Trillion; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price To Close Tampa Operations Center In June 2019; Client Digital Preferences, Firm’s Technology Enhancements And Ope; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Gig Economy Workers Pay More Attention To Their Money; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Infinity Property; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 07/03/2018 – BAILLIE GIFFORD, T. ROWE PRICE SUPPORT TESLA AWARD TO CEO MUSK

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,200 shares to 26,560 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gp has 0.01% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 9,409 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 30,926 shares. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 81 shares. The North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.04% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). C M Bidwell & Assocs holds 6,035 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Cordasco Networks reported 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Goelzer Inv Inc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Prelude Cap Ltd invested 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 0% or 3,484 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 515,432 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 9,379 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 0.08% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 34,999 shares. Roberts Glore & Il invested in 2,525 shares. Farmers State Bank owns 13,463 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,075 shares to 81,031 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 11,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV).

