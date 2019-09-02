California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Market Valuation Rose While Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position; Autus Asset Management Has Decreased Polaris Inds (PII) Stake by $3.34 Million; Share Price Declined

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 39,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 7,529 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 47,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 398,396 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARLINGTON CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREES TO SELL POLARIS ALPHA TO PARSONS; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 218,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.69M, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 402,042 shares traded or 58.48% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE:ALL-CASH PROPOSAL VALUED ABOUT $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 299,760 shares to 3.55M shares, valued at $230.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 6,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chico Fourth-Grade Class is Grand-Prize Winner for 2019 Cal Water H2O Challenge – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “California Water Service Group (CWT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NEWS RELEASE: Cal Water Sells $400 Million of First Mortgage Bonds – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “California Water Service Group Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 297th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 1,000 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) holds 0% or 515 shares. Aqr Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,827 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.02% or 3.02M shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 20,340 shares. Amp Invsts has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 7.42M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank owns 0.03% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 61,658 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 387,456 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 36,777 shares. 1.38 million were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The owns 31,197 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,577 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 293 shares.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.24 million for 18.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 414 shares to 3,680 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $92.61 million for 13.06 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 3,870 shares. 14,613 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 48,747 were reported by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability. Northern Tru Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 545,830 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Macquarie Grp reported 2,400 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 30,439 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 1.15 million are owned by Confluence Mngmt Ltd Liability. Legal & General Gru Plc invested in 381,372 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 11,458 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gulf Interest Natl Bank (Uk) owns 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 12,816 shares. 11,205 were reported by Thomas White Interest. Matthew 25 Management Corp reported 220,000 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Polaris Slingshot Partners with the Florida Gators Offering Fans a Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance to Experience the â€œUltimate Joyrideâ€ During the Gator Walk – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Off-Roaders Are In Buying Mood, BMO Says In Polaris Upgrade – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Polaris (NYSE:PII) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.