California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $4.06 Million; Pittenger & Anderson Upped Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $623,200

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 47,199 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 03/08/2018 09:37 AM; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 31,395 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 28,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 193,177 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,666 shares to 40,095 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 10,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

