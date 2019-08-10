California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake by $4.06 Million; Advisory Research Decreased Irobot (IRBT) Holding by $1.22 Million; Shares Declined

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 10,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The hedge fund held 29,658 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 40,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 708,623 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 164,419 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.84 million for 25.25 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc reported 5,852 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Sg Americas stated it has 22,794 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has 41,290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Com has 2,735 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 247,100 are owned by Spark Invest Management Lc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 10,400 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.06% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 38,875 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,925 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 12,380 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated stated it has 4,930 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 7,795 shares. 226,208 were reported by D E Shaw.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 7,092 shares to 558,429 shares, valued at $42.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp/De (NYSE:STL) by 321,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Incorporat (NASDAQ:LULU).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.34 million activity. $211,540 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) was sold by Weinstein Glen Daniel on Monday, February 11. 11,159 iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares with value of $1.06 million were sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton reported 0.13% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 32,637 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 44,184 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,319 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 147,652 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.88% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Shelton Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 262 shares. Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 8,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,827 shares. 52,241 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 4,000 were reported by Smithfield. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 13,464 shares.