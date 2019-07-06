California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Lowered Stake as Stock Declined; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed Its Holding in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) as Stock Price Declined

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 6,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,083 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 86,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. It closed at $51.37 lastly. It is down 29.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 13,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 662,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, down from 676,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 179,907 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 52,690 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 10,472 shares. Piedmont reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Advsr Asset Mgmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 54,189 shares. Us Bank De stated it has 259,912 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 561,931 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 10,013 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 5.49 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Regions Financial has invested 0.06% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). New York-based Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $55.40M for 10.79 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.28% EPS growth.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 22 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $172,696 activity. The insider Booth Cynthia O bought 360 shares worth $8,726. Berta Vince bought $6,302 worth of stock or 260 shares. The insider olszewski richard e bought $7,797. On Thursday, January 10 the insider Rahe Maribeth S bought $15,005. Another trade for 256 shares valued at $6,205 was made by FINNERTY CORINNE R on Thursday, January 10. kramer william j had bought 176 shares worth $4,245 on Wednesday, April 10.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 12,999 shares to 70,509 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,526 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 15,120 shares in its portfolio. 3,966 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Management. Sei Investments has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Geode Capital Management Lc owns 565,249 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 1,319 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zacks Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 345,587 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 1 shares. 7,369 were reported by Us State Bank De. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com reported 15,437 shares stake. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 15,152 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake.

