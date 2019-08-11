California Water Service Group (CWT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) and Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) are two firms in the Water Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Water Service Group 51 3.76 N/A 4.36 12.25 Global Water Resources Inc. 10 7.08 N/A 0.17 74.47

Table 1 highlights California Water Service Group and Global Water Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Global Water Resources Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than California Water Service Group. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. California Water Service Group is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us California Water Service Group and Global Water Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Water Service Group 0.00% 8.5% 2.1% Global Water Resources Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.3%

Liquidity

California Water Service Group’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Water Resources Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Global Water Resources Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to California Water Service Group.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for California Water Service Group and Global Water Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Water Service Group 0 1 0 2.00 Global Water Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of California Water Service Group is $45.5, with potential downside of -16.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both California Water Service Group and Global Water Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 30.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of California Water Service Group’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Global Water Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Water Service Group 0.04% 6.8% 7.19% 14.06% 31.83% 12.02% Global Water Resources Inc. 5.5% 24.73% 31.06% 31.74% 33.54% 24.85%

For the past year California Water Service Group has weaker performance than Global Water Resources Inc.