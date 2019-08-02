California Water Service Group (CWT) to pay $0.20 on Aug 23, 2019; Keystone Financial Planning Has Lifted By $413,458 Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 6.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keystone Financial Planning Inc acquired 3,389 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 59,693 shares with $7.32 million value, up from 56,304 last quarter. Pepsico now has $177.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 6.20 million shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) is expected to pay $0.20 on Aug 23, 2019. (NYSE:CWT) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. California Water Service Group’s current price of $53.32 translates into 0.37% yield. California Water Service Group’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 399,318 shares traded or 59.75% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 03/08/2018 09:37 AM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE:ALL-CASH PROPOSAL VALUED ABOUT $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, February 19. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Thursday, April 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The firm engages in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. It has a 43.7 P/E ratio. It offers its services to approximately 482,400 clients in 100 California communities; approximately 4,400 water and wastewater clients on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 16,700 clients in the Tacoma and Olympia areas in Washington; and approximately 8,000 water and wastewater clients in the Belen, Los Lunas, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico.

