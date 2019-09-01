California Water Service Group (CWT) Reaches $56.44 52-Week High; Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) stake by 18.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 70,701 shares as Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)’s stock declined 10.61%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 303,488 shares with $5.84 million value, down from 374,189 last quarter. Chatham Lodging Trust now has $777.93M valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 163,806 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING TRUST – SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCED ITS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $1.82 to $1.95; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M

The stock of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) hit a new 52-week high and has $60.39 target or 7.00% above today’s $56.44 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.70B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $60.39 price target is reached, the company will be worth $188.65 million more. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 323,490 shares traded or 27.52% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 03/08/2018 09:37 AM; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41,000 activity. 2,500 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) shares with value of $41,000 were bought by PERLMUTTER ROBERT D.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) stake by 423,620 shares to 702,647 valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) stake by 40,869 shares and now owns 446,082 shares. Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CLDT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 39.21 million shares or 0.47% more from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26 are owned by Whittier Co. Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.33% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Forward Limited Com owns 771,490 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Invesco Limited invested 0.01% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Qs Limited Liability Com reported 131,892 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Llc accumulated 11,673 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York invested in 15,795 shares. Art Advsr Llc invested in 0.01% or 12,520 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability owns 31,536 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). North Star Mgmt owns 50,520 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Systematic Fin Mgmt Lp holds 0.16% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) or 247,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 31,611 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold California Water Service Group shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates owns 1,051 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 565,249 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.2% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Aperio Lc reported 36,510 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York reported 18,981 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 16,955 are held by Clean Yield Group. 18,616 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. 78,553 were reported by Prudential Financial. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 58,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.52 million shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 37,318 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 30,460 shares. 262 are owned by Shelton. Synovus Corporation accumulated 1,200 shares.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. The firm engages in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. It has a 44.83 P/E ratio. It offers its services to approximately 482,400 clients in 100 California communities; approximately 4,400 water and wastewater clients on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 16,700 clients in the Tacoma and Olympia areas in Washington; and approximately 8,000 water and wastewater clients in the Belen, Los Lunas, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico.

