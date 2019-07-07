California Water Service Group (CWT) EPS Estimated At $0.37; SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONI ORDIN (SCZZF) SI Increased By 10.77%

SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONI ORDIN (OTCMKTS:SCZZF) had an increase of 10.77% in short interest. SCZZF’s SI was 131,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.77% from 118,800 shares previously. It closed at $9.22 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report $0.37 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 37.04% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. CWT’s profit would be $17.81 million giving it 34.71 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, California Water Service Group’s analysts see -331.25% EPS growth. It closed at $51.37 lastly. It is down 29.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 03/08/2018 09:37 AM; 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The firm engages in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. It has a 42.11 P/E ratio. It offers its services to approximately 482,400 clients in 100 California communities; approximately 4,400 water and wastewater clients on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 16,700 clients in the Tacoma and Olympia areas in Washington; and approximately 8,000 water and wastewater clients in the Belen, Los Lunas, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold California Water Service Group shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 293 shares stake. Td Asset Mngmt reported 34,312 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Mitsubishi Ufj holds 5,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 94,139 shares. Michigan-based Ls Advsr has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Cutter & Company Brokerage has invested 0.07% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca invested 0.03% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 259,238 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 38,738 shares stake. Geode Capital Limited Co has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 2,600 shares. 3,834 were reported by Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 397,708 shares.