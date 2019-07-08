California Water Service Group (CWT) EPS Estimated At $0.37; 3 Analysts Covering BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Analysts expect California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report $0.37 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 37.04% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. CWT’s profit would be $17.81 million giving it 34.78 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, California Water Service Group’s analysts see -331.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 6,416 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) rating on Friday, June 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $4700 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 15. See BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) latest ratings:

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The firm engages in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. It has a 42.19 P/E ratio. It offers its services to approximately 482,400 clients in 100 California communities; approximately 4,400 water and wastewater clients on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 16,700 clients in the Tacoma and Olympia areas in Washington; and approximately 8,000 water and wastewater clients in the Belen, Los Lunas, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold California Water Service Group shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 1.61 million shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 147,652 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 7,636 shares. 4,666 were accumulated by Acg Wealth. Personal Capital Advsr invested in 0.19% or 318,906 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment has 94,139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H accumulated 6,000 shares. Magellan Asset has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,811 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 44,184 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Natixis holds 0.01% or 22,639 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation reported 10,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.38 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 9.76 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 34,851 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BorgWarner Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gp reported 7,543 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 9,514 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Oakworth Cap accumulated 0.02% or 3,164 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 80,689 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.41% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 818,568 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 1,519 shares. 6,445 are held by Landscape Mgmt Limited Com. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation stated it has 27,504 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 45 are held by Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Nwq Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.6% or 720,481 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Stanley owns 0.06% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 6,241 shares.