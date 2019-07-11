California Water Service Group (CWT) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Water Utilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of California Water Service Group’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.70% of all Water Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of California Water Service Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.07% of all Water Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have California Water Service Group and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Water Service Group 0.00% 8.50% 2.10% Industry Average 99.67% 11.60% 3.08%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing California Water Service Group and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio California Water Service Group N/A 50 11.53 Industry Average 70.23M 70.46M 50.17

California Water Service Group has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for California Water Service Group and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Water Service Group 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.25 1.80 2.35

California Water Service Group presently has an average price target of $45.5, suggesting a potential downside of -11.80%. The potential upside of the rivals is 36.19%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that California Water Service Group’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of California Water Service Group and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Water Service Group 1.97% -0.02% -1.16% 13.64% 29.15% 5.41% Industry Average 3.45% 6.18% 5.85% 18.47% 20.70% 10.91%

For the past year California Water Service Group was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

California Water Service Group has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, California Water Service Group’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.37 and has 2.07 Quick Ratio. California Water Service Group’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than California Water Service Group.

Risk and Volatility

California Water Service Group has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, California Water Service Group’s rivals are 62.67% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Dividends

California Water Service Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors California Water Service Group’s competitors beat California Water Service Group.