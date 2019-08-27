California Water Service Group (CWT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Water Utilities company, California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

California Water Service Group has 76.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 58.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1% of California Water Service Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.48% of all Water Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has California Water Service Group and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Water Service Group 0.00% 8.50% 2.10% Industry Average 118.58% 11.51% 3.61%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares California Water Service Group and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio California Water Service Group N/A 52 12.25 Industry Average 89.21M 75.23M 42.59

California Water Service Group has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio California Water Service Group is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for California Water Service Group and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Water Service Group 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.25

California Water Service Group presently has an average target price of $45.5, suggesting a potential downside of -17.78%. The potential upside of the peers is 31.53%. The research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that California Water Service Group is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of California Water Service Group and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Water Service Group 0.04% 6.8% 7.19% 14.06% 31.83% 12.02% Industry Average 1.56% 6.21% 9.86% 14.20% 25.20% 18.45%

For the past year California Water Service Group’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

California Water Service Group has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, California Water Service Group’s peers Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 2.01 Quick Ratio. California Water Service Group’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than California Water Service Group.

Risk & Volatility

California Water Service Group has a beta of 0.33 and its 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, California Water Service Group’s rivals are 66.67% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Dividends

California Water Service Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors California Water Service Group’s competitors beat California Water Service Group.