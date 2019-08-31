California State Teachers Retirement System Upped Its Position in Nucor (NUE) by $1.22 Million as Share Value Declined; As 3M Co. (MMM) Shares Declined, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.04 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 5,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 465,989 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.82M, down from 470,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 20,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 541,756 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.61M, up from 520,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 2.22 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.47% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 6,421 were accumulated by Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co, a Texas-based fund reported 167 shares. Whitnell & has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd has 0.66% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Godshalk Welsh holds 0.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,585 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated holds 0.08% or 1,612 shares. Da Davidson Company holds 0.94% or 265,776 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd invested in 15,303 shares. Weatherstone Capital accumulated 3,127 shares. 119,307 were accumulated by Roffman Miller Assocs Pa. Hourglass Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Boltwood Capital owns 0.34% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,487 shares. Schnieders Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rodgers Brothers invested in 0.93% or 15,753 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 3M Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MMM – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against 3M Company and Certain Officers â€“ MMM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.61 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 633,177 shares to 4.54M shares, valued at $142.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 66,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in August – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Llc owns 6,414 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ipg Inv Advsr Limited reported 158,974 shares stake. Bessemer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 49,748 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Sageworth invested 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 807 shares. Central Retail Bank And accumulated 2,273 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Company reported 1,101 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.04% or 131,411 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.23% or 470,507 shares. 13,904 were reported by Lmr Prns Llp. Farmers Trust reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Northeast has 0.04% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 472 shares to 41,801 shares, valued at $42.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 4,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,966 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).