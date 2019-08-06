California State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $1.29 Million as Shares Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined While Btr Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $392,658

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 9,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 194,630 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, down from 203,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 42.76 million shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 16,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 796,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.17M, down from 812,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 3.04 million shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arlo Technologies Inc W/I by 94,977 shares to 112,897 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable August 16, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Eaton Reports Higher Overall Sales And Earnings But Vehicle Segment Declines – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton to buy TransDigm’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection unit for $920M – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfs Value Fund Cl I (MEIIX) by 30,342 shares to 93,503 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Announces Pfizer’s (PFE) Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Rivipansel in SCD Did Not Meet Endpoints (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.