California State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Its Position in Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) by $1.05 Million; As Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Price Rose, Aperio Group Has Raised by $452,319 Its Holding

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 9,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 548,974 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.09 million, down from 558,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Fidelity National Info Serv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 3.62M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 9,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 161,975 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 152,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 1.81M shares traded or 40.65% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,409 activity. The insider GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought 926 shares worth $46,852.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 24,777 shares to 143,840 shares, valued at $22.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Technolog by 61,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,494 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

