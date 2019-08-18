California State Teachers Retirement System Stake in Unum Group (UNM) Has Decreased as Stock Declined; Biogen (BIIB) Valuation Rose While Ativo Capital Management Raised Holding by $609,352

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 74.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6,042 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 1.11M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 13,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 372,943 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, down from 386,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 1.62 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 29/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, BMRN, EL – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: BIIB Q2 Earnings Top & CELG’s Otezla Label Expanded – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 22,801 shares to 50,016 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,064 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (NYSE:LH).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,138 shares. Wellington Grp Llp stated it has 0.28% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Osborne Prtn Capital Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 1,580 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 497 shares stake. Plancorp Lc holds 2,992 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Monetary Management Grp has 2,540 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 945 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd accumulated 14,260 shares. Knott David M invested in 0.24% or 2,498 shares. Research & Management holds 10,390 shares. Gam Ag invested in 21,065 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Tower Cap (Trc) owns 4,354 shares. Argi Investment Ser Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 947 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 12,045 shares.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Unum named a best place to work for women – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) and Encourages Unum Group Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unum declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group – Severely Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.