California State Teachers Retirement System Stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Has Upped by $898,150 as Stock Price Rose; Broadwood Capital Continues to Hold Position in Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50 million, up from 10.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 208,487 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 3,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 104,516 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.05 million, up from 100,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $268.69. About 392,903 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 28,969 shares. Baillie Gifford & Commerce reported 1.78M shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 5,172 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Moreover, Millrace Asset Grp Inc has 1.85% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Aqr Cap Limited Company holds 396,954 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 189,888 shares. Century Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 183,541 shares. Putnam Invs Lc has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 920,151 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0% or 1,354 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 11,548 shares. Qs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 79,850 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RS, GWW, STAA – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “STAAR Surgical (STAA) Catches Eye: Stock Moves 8.3% Higher – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STARR Surgical down 6% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 626,436 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. 6,145 were reported by Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Cleararc Capital Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability reported 3,440 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,775 shares stake. Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 2.38% or 43,374 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 1,163 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 910 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) holds 0.06% or 14,926 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,352 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Proshare Advisors has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 6,970 shares. Confluence Inv Management Lc reported 444,204 shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 3,966 shares to 117,530 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,356 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).