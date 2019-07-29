California State Teachers Retirement System Raised Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $383,056 as Share Value Rose; Meridian Management Co Increases Position in Facebook (FB)

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 8.26M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: ‘Will Investigate All Apps That Had Access to Large Amounts of Information’; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 21/05/2018 – Class Action Filed Against Facebook, Inc., Cambridge Analytica LLC And SLC Group Ltd. For Unlawfully Distributing And Accessing; 22/05/2018 – l AM SORRY FOR MISTAKE-ZUCKERBERG; 17/05/2018 – Facebook: 90-Second Investment Analysis; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s new virtual reality headset, Oculus Go, is finally debuting; 01/05/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook to add dating service, says Zuckerberg; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Delaney: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 21/03/2018 – Jamie Dimon discusses privacy and Facebook’s management; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people:

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 1,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 743,801 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265.21 million, up from 742,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $330.97. About 3.30M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 20/04/2018 – Movies: Comic Performers Play It Dark in Netflix Movies; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bender Robert And Assocs invested in 53,833 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mar Vista Investment Prtn Llc invested in 3.05% or 692,201 shares. Scotia Capital has invested 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 24,885 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 11,425 shares. Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd Liability has 2.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 5,822 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt holds 6,305 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt holds 0.46% or 19,005 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 1.48M shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Capstone Ltd Liability stated it has 8,099 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Davenport Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 27,658 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Company accumulated 8,144 shares. 2,000 are held by Navellier Associates.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 9,274 shares to 40,471 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 112,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,255 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s Next for Facebook (FB) Stock Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings & Beyond? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ROKU Stock Has a Catalyst in International Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Stretch Colin sold $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,000 shares. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Plc has 2.34M shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 7,233 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Partner Ltd Partnership invested in 2,731 shares. Frontier Inv stated it has 2,732 shares. Ballentine Partners Lc stated it has 1,348 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.07% or 287 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.31% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Com holds 18,100 shares or 4.62% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited reported 1.05M shares stake. 702 were accumulated by First Long Island Investors Limited Co. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 1,483 shares. Edgewood Ltd Llc holds 3.15% or 2.53 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Bank Usa reported 5,081 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, NFLX – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UPRO, NFLX, PM, ACN: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Abbott, Netflix, Philip Morris, United Technologies and Novartis – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon & Disney Will Challenge Netflix in the Streaming TV Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 4,963 shares to 89,966 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 11,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,367 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).