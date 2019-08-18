California State Teachers Retirement System Raised Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stake; Continental Advisors Lifted Patterson Companies (PDCO) Position

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 4.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired 13,067 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock declined 3.53%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 275,940 shares with $7.29 million value, up from 262,873 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $5.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 1.48M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Continental Advisors Llc increased Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) stake by 98.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc acquired 39,255 shares as Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)’s stock declined 9.01%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 79,255 shares with $1.73M value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Patterson Companies Inc now has $1.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 1.05 million shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday’s Employment Will Be on an At-Will Basis; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co

Among 4 analysts covering Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies Inc has $25 highest and $20 lowest target. $22.80’s average target is 35.47% above currents $16.83 stock price. Patterson Companies Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell”. Piper Jaffray maintained Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors holds 112 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated owns 144,328 shares. Ftb has 412 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 998,786 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 211,121 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 118,991 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 738,441 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 7,102 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 96,809 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). D E Shaw Co holds 0.03% or 926,902 shares in its portfolio. Sector Gamma As stated it has 450,363 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. 112,900 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Strs Ohio reported 46,400 shares.

Continental Advisors Llc decreased Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 36,466 shares to 41,834 valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) stake by 66,996 shares and now owns 113,887 shares. Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Down 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson Companies is Oversold – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “We Did The Math EWMC Can Go To $72 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Share Price Is Down 55% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 872,388 shares. 5.00 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Lp. Regions Financial accumulated 0.01% or 19,570 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 31,132 shares. Nomura Holding reported 11,321 shares stake. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership holds 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 4,210 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Proshare Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Raymond James Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 68,197 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Moreover, C World A S has 0.06% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Northern Tru holds 0.02% or 2.35M shares. 308,118 are owned by Sei Investments Com. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity reported 66,425 shares stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc has $38 highest and $21 lowest target. $32.29’s average target is 19.59% above currents $27 stock price. Horizon Pharma Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 4. Jefferies maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Outperform” rating.