California State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Equifax (EFX) Position By $332,288; Cerner (CERN)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 1.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 2,816 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 202,260 shares with $23.97M value, down from 205,076 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $16.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 358,256 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BOARD HAS CONCLUDED CEO SEARCH PROCESS AND APPOINTED MARK BEGOR AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 16; 15/03/2018 – ACCC SAYS HAS STARTED PROCEEDINGS VS EQUIFAX; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Re-Elect Board Members in Wake of Breach; 28/03/2018 – Equifax: Begor Will Also Become a Member of Board; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Mark Begor as its CEO; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – DURING QUARTER, INVESTED “SIGNIFICANTLY” IN DATA SECURITY AND IT INFRASTRUCTURE ENHANCEMENTS; 25/05/2018 – Equifax to Attend the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform

Cerner Corp (CERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 251 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 215 reduced and sold their equity positions in Cerner Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 256.27 million shares, up from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cerner Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 176 Increased: 183 New Position: 68.

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) stake by 57,111 shares to 61,489 valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) stake by 623,193 shares and now owns 3.34 million shares. Domo Inc Class B was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 1,800 shares. Donaldson Cap Lc invested in 9,250 shares or 0.1% of the stock. D E Shaw And reported 27,303 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 200,904 shares. 30,201 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 3,604 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.06% or 5,277 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 2,500 shares. 165,450 are owned by Carlson Capital Lp. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 23,482 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp holds 8,258 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 23,177 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Equifax had 11 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by SunTrust. The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 21.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49M for 23.64 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.58 billion. The firm offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It has a 39.19 P/E ratio. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 715,378 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR

Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 6.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation for 1.09 million shares. Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Ltd owns 276,434 shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Starboard Value Lp has 4.33% invested in the company for 3.10 million shares. The California-based Scharf Investments Llc has invested 2.95% in the stock. Cim Llc, a New York-based fund reported 137,259 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.41 million for 28.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.