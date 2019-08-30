California State Teachers Retirement System Lifted Visa Class A Shares (V) Stake; Overbrook Management Holds Position in Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 64,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 2.68M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.04M, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 335,920 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (V) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.54M, up from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A Shares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $180.18. About 2.05M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% or 1,714 shares. James Invest Rech holds 42,470 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 2.45M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.12% or 253,153 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Advisors Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.18% or 132,039 shares. Connable Office accumulated 18,975 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 492,573 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 11,816 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 254,392 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 42,568 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability reported 184,200 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 35,317 shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 30,153 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $219.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,232 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

