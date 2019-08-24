California State Teachers Retirement System Lifted Its Facebook Class A (FB) Stake by $1.10 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Tennant Co (TNC) Stock Rose While Voya Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $1.49 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tennant Co (TNC) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.31% . The institutional investor held 185,104 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 209,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tennant Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.51. About 96,071 shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 4.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO – INCREASING ITS 2018 ANTICIPATED RANGE FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $0.05 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $1.85 TO $2.05; 09/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO – COMPANY UPDATES 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES, EARNINGS AND EBITDA OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.90, REV VIEW $1.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tennant Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNC); 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.08B-$1.11B; 05/04/2018 – Brain Corp and Tennant Company Team Up to Introduce Autonomous Cleaning Machines; 17/04/2018 – Tennant Company Sets New Science-Based Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets as Part of the Science Based Targets Initiative; 20/03/2018 – Company Profile for Tennant Company

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 6,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4.24M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707.05 million, up from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence regarding the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 22/05/2018 – While it’s unlikely the Vice President of Social Good would be called upon for custodial services, Naomi Gleit’s apparent willingness is indicative of the mission-driven mentality that keeps Facebook executives from leaving, even amid months of scandal; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden presses Facebook CEO on personal data protection online; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ALEX STAMOS CONTINUES TO BE CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – FTC to question Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook over use of personal data – report; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy in U.S; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data woes drag down tech sector; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS ON DISCOVERING GSR DATA CONCERNS, ALSO CONTACTED A RESEARCHER AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO AND CHRISTOPHER WYLIE’S COMPANY, IN ADDITION TO GSR AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 11,403 shares to 582,821 shares, valued at $26.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 2,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,968 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 10,707 shares to 249,299 shares, valued at $45.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 52,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TNC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 2.21% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.