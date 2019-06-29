California State Teachers Retirement System Lifted By $452,595 Its Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holding; Last Week Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Stantec (TSE:STN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stantec had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Scotia Capital maintained Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. See Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Illinois Tool Works (ITW) stake by 0.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired 3,165 shares as Illinois Tool Works (ITW)’s stock rose 7.95%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 556,173 shares with $79.83 million value, up from 553,008 last quarter. Illinois Tool Works now has $49.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $150.81. About 1.62 million shares traded or 28.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 8 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of ITW in report on Thursday, January 10 to “Underweight” rating. Northcoast downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $12100 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 5 to “Underperform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, April 26.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. $1.99 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was sold by Hartnett John R.. NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM had sold 18,651 shares worth $2.57M.

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 10,301 shares to 180,015 valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 22,451 shares and now owns 1.28 million shares. Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inv Co Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 7,564 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust invested in 0.07% or 1,808 shares. Estabrook Capital accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Ww owns 59,512 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cap Invest Advisors Ltd Company holds 48,209 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,450 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 47 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 10,451 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cwm Lc reported 3,264 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12,099 shares. Caprock Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.08% or 4,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 6,002 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.22% or 63,993 shares in its portfolio.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.51 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. It has a 64.14 P/E ratio. The firm provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services.