California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Six Flags Entertainment (SIX); Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Upped Position in Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 12,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 128,572 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, up from 116,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 582,906 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) by 195.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 21,900 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $945,000, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 272,166 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Lawrence L. Fahey Appointed President of The U.S. Charitable Gift Trust®; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Cor Siriusxm A by 17,391 shares to 138,672 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Reit I A by 77,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,834 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co The (NYSE:DIS).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 78,000 shares to 62,000 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfa Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 330,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

