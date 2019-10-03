California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Macerich Co The (MAC); Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding Held by Schneider Capital Management Corp

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 602,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.56M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.24 million, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.235. About 14.55 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Macerich Co The (MAC) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 12,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 241,160 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08M, up from 229,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Macerich Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 1.55 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 41,200 shares to 46,014 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 217,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.39 million activity. $164,400 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C. Shares for $91,280 were bought by Volk Kenneth. 20,000 Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares with value of $649,882 were bought by Stephen Andrea M.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 8,038 shares to 911,566 shares, valued at $183.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,148 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.