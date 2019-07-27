California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB); Caxton Associates LP Lifted Its Stake in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) by $9.06 Million

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 1219.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 283,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 306,401 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, up from 23,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 4.04M shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 156,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.18 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 4.46M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Reduce Co’s Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio by About 45 Basis Points; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Financial in Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.7B; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SAYS MB FINL HOLDERS TO GET $54.20 CONSIDERATION; 19/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Introduces Card-free ATMs; 08/05/2018 – FINRA SANCTIONS FIFTH THIRD FOR COST, FEE DISCLOSURE FAILURES; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice President and Senior Legal Adviser; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $996M; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares to 3,121 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,083 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Q2 results beat; NIM declines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Citizens Financial And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings in Full Swing, Fifth Third Beats Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : KO, UTX, LMT, KMB, BIIB, SHW, TRV, PCAR, CNC, SWK, RCI, FITB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) CEO Greg Carmichael on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “How Fifth Third got ahead of the curve on interest rate cuts – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc Class A by 9,228 shares to 492,239 shares, valued at $55.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 49,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

