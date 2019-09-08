California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Independent Bank Group (IBTX); As Rogers Communication Co (RCI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hexavest Has Decreased Holding by $4.26 Million

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communication Co (RCI) by 42.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 80,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The hedge fund held 109,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 190,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communication Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 415,107 shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) by 51.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 16,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 50,038 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 33,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 151,286 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $35.37 PER GBNK SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability owns 22,769 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.07% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). The Korea-based Korea has invested 0.02% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 30,000 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited has 0.84% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 2.36M shares. Mawer Invest Ltd has invested 1.6% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Kj Harrison Partners has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Epoch Investment holds 7,346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 276,757 shares. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 2.05 million shares or 1.32% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.57% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Aperio Grp Lc accumulated 0.05% or 203,224 shares. 610,253 are held by Massachusetts Services Ma. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Finemark Commercial Bank And Trust holds 14,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $522.64 million for 12.20 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabcorp Holdings Ltdtive by 879,936 shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $8.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amern Elec Pwr Inc Util (NYSE:AEP) by 57,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Util (NASDAQ:BIIB).

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 6,652 shares to 138,902 shares, valued at $27.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) by 32,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.93M shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd holds 0.01% or 52,739 shares. Millennium Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Moreover, Voya Invest Management Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.56% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 36,180 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc reported 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penn Capital Mngmt holds 0.39% or 79,325 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 5,810 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp reported 23,542 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,337 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Inc holds 0.22% or 184,034 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Stifel Fincl stated it has 20,358 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Doliver Advsr LP has invested 0.76% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $114,713 activity. Harrison Alicia Kuhn bought 275 shares worth $14,652.