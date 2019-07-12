California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Centene (CNC); Credit Capital Investments Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $590,000

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 4.97M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 85.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 284,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 618,258 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83M, up from 333,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 3.61 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

