California State Teachers Retirement System Increased Its Stake in Constellation Brands A (STZ) as Valuation Declined; Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Holder Vista Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding by $337,512

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (STZ) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 1,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 260,143 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.61M, up from 258,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $210.18. About 882,856 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 1,135 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” on October 17, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” published on May 09, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2017 Financial Results – PR Newswire” on November 13, 2017. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” published on June 06, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total U.S. Stock Market Fund (VTI) by 43,802 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $153.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon holds 0.34% or 179,808 shares. Vista Capital Prtnrs reported 359,482 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 2 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). James holds 7,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard holds 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) or 68,728 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Blackrock Inc owns 1,104 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Canopy Needs Its Earnings to Answer These Key Questions – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Itâ€™s Just a Matter of Time Before Canopy Growthâ€™s Woes Hit Constellation – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Donâ€™t Mess With Canopy Growth Stock Until CGC Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 6,015 shares to 148,991 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV) by 8,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,347 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).