California State Teachers Retirement System Holding in Unum Group (UNM) Decreased by $461,802 as Market Valuation Declined; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Lowered Its Holding in Henry Schein (HSIC) by $6.43 Million

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 13,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,943 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, down from 386,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 2.82M shares traded or 44.70% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play Insurtech; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group completes junior subordinated notes offering; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 107 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,792 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468.38M, down from 7,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $69.23. About 905,663 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.3 per share. UNM’s profit will be $287.04 million for 6.09 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.05% EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2,543 shares to 97,062 shares, valued at $12.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 27,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $123.73 million for 20.85 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1,202 shares to 19,483 shares, valued at $2.81B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

