California State Teachers Retirement System Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Lifted by $1.25 Million; As Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (TLK) Shares Declined, Thomas White International LTD Lifted by $1.42 Million Its Position

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (TLK) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 52,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,652 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 121,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 135,431 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 2.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.39% the S&P500.

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 11,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 119.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,239 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, up from 49,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $98.6. About 202,145 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 38.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glazer Capital Limited Company accumulated 0.5% or 30,000 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 12,830 shares. Aqr Management Lc has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd has 8,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 592,138 shares. 3,513 are owned by Shell Asset. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 16,595 shares. S Muoio And Co Ltd Llc owns 50,000 shares or 5.22% of their US portfolio. Int Grp has 20,057 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 433 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 0.23% stake. Glenmede Trust Na reported 9,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 6,352 shares to 856,623 shares, valued at $80.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) by 90,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,012 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).