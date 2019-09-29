California State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped Udr (UDR) Position; United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering United Insurance Holdings Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:UIHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Insurance Holdings Corp. – Common Stock has $1700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16’s average target is 16.45% above currents $13.74 stock price. United Insurance Holdings Corp. – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, August 5. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of UIHC in report on Wednesday, May 8 to “Market Perform” rating. See United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Downgrade

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Udr Inc (UDR) stake by 3.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired 15,339 shares as Udr Inc (UDR)’s stock rose 3.51%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 459,209 shares with $20.61M value, up from 443,870 last quarter. Udr Inc now has $14.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 1.63 million shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR)

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity. KLINGBEIL JAMES D had bought 22 shares worth $1,004 on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UDR: Strong Growth Outlook But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) 2.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. UDR has $5200 highest and $4700 lowest target. $50’s average target is 3.46% above currents $48.33 stock price. UDR had 4 analyst reports since August 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Mizuho. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) rating on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5100 target.

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) stake by 9,020 shares to 119,746 valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 28,168 shares and now owns 800,721 shares. S P Global Inc was reduced too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $678,049 activity. Hogan Michael also bought $21,630 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. Shares for $35,250 were bought by Maroney Patrick. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. On Friday, May 31 the insider Whittemore Kent G bought $13,730. St John Scott had bought 4,258 shares worth $50,216. $19,964 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F. On Monday, August 5 the insider MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 100,343 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500.